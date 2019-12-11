Delhi's public transport gets new boost as 100 equipped buses hit roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A hundred new semi-low-floor buses were added to the city’s public transport fleet on Tuesday, taking the number of new public buses on Delhi’s roads to 429.

The buses were flagged off at the Rajghat Bus Depot by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who had visited the manufacturing units of Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland in August to ensure timely delivery of the new vehicles.

“It is another day of joy for all Delhiites as we have got 100 more new ultra-modern buses, fully equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS, panic buttons and hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled,” Gahlot said during the flagging off ceremony for the buses.

“Safety and surveillance features in the new buses include three CCTV cameras in every bus, a panic button on every alternate seat, which on being pressed at a time of need will enable a large hooter to go off, simultaneously activating the command centre at the transport and police departments,” the minister said.

The 37-seater buses have hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled. Also, 14 panic buttons and three CCTV cameras are installed in each bus.

In addition to the above buses, 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned buses are also being inducted. These buses will start arriving from January 2020.

The Delhi government is also inducting 1,000 electric buses in phases. In the first phase, a tender for 300 electric buses was floated on October 15. The last date for submission of bids was November 13, 2019.