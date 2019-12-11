Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's public transport gets new boost as 100 equipped buses hit roads

The 37-seater buses have hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled. Also, 14 panic buttons and three CCTV cameras are installed in each bus.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

The new buses parked at the Rajghat Bus Depot on Tuesday

The new buses parked at the Rajghat Bus Depot on Tuesday (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A hundred new semi-low-floor buses were added to the city’s public transport fleet on Tuesday, taking the number of new public buses on Delhi’s roads to 429.

The buses were flagged off at the Rajghat Bus Depot by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who had visited the manufacturing units of Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland in August to ensure timely delivery of the new vehicles.

“It is another day of joy for all Delhiites as we have got 100 more new ultra-modern buses, fully equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS, panic buttons and hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled,” Gahlot said during the flagging off ceremony for the buses.

“Safety and surveillance features in the new buses include three CCTV cameras in every bus, a panic button on every alternate seat, which on being pressed at a time of need will enable a large hooter to go off, simultaneously activating the command centre at the transport and police departments,”  the minister said.

The 37-seater buses have hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled. Also, 14 panic buttons and three CCTV cameras are installed in each bus.

In addition to the above buses, 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned buses are also being inducted. These buses will start arriving from January 2020.

The Delhi government is also inducting 1,000 electric buses in phases. In the first phase, a tender for 300 electric buses was floated on  October 15. The last date for submission of bids was November 13, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi public transport Delhi new buses Delhi buses
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp