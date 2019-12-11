Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU-HRD discussion ends in stalemate, fresh meet today

In the meeting, the HRD ministry official also said that it will ask the deans of schools in the university to defer the semester examinations by three weeks-scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

JNU students and All india students association shouting slogans during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi on Saturday.

JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A bid by the Centre to end the Jawaharlal Nehru University stand-off concluded without a final resolution on Tuesday as the university administration did not agree to several suggestions by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry, this newspaper has learnt.

A large number of students in the campus have been agitating since end of October against the revised inter-hall administration manual--mainly substantial hike in utility and service charges for the hostel- and “high-handedness” of the varsity administration leading to near-complete shutdown of academic activities in most of the schools.

Officials in the HRD Ministry after holding several rounds of negotiations with office bearers of the JNU students’ union and varsity administration had asked the university to put the revised utility and services charges on hold and also allow students’ representation in the future academic council meetings that takes such decisions.

“The university administration has remained adamant on not going for a complete roll back of the hiked fee as proposed by us,” an official told this newspaper.

“It also did not commit to recognizing the present JNUSU which means that there will be trouble in future meetings too,” the official added.

“We have now asked both students and administrative officials to present their cases afresh on Wednesday. We are keen that the crisis ends at the earliest and normalcy is stored in the university.”

In the meeting, the HRD ministry official also said that it will ask the deans of schools in the university to defer the semester examinations by three weeks-scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The JNUSU office bearers who were present in the meeting, however, insisted that the government should direct the university to reschedule the examinations in favour of students as there have been no classes in the campus for last several weeks.

Centre not to pass any directive to JNU admin
The HRD Ministry is unlikely to pass any directive to JNU as it is an autonomous institution, but may only “facilitate” a resolution. Last week, it asked a panel to compare JNU hostel fee, after the second rollback, with other central universities

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp