Mind your lifestyle

By Express News Service

Sprawled across the grounds of the 1AQ grounds in Mehrauli, the Oasis festival took place over the weekend in an attempt to engage with people in all things mindful. Organised by lifestyle brand Vajor, the festival marked its debut in the experiential space.

This first edition of the festival hosted a panoply of pop up stalls and events, showcasing brands like Shibui, Hene, Writery, Melt, to shop from, with artists like Eshna Kutty and Shriya Nanda showing off their skills, to engaging discussions on topics like Me’ Amor: The Good, Bad & Ugly Of Self’, ‘Salvation Through Art: Talk about sustaining a creative life’, as well as workshops like ‘The Fluid Art’, ‘A Clayful Date’, ‘Mindful Eating’ to explore unique artforms. For the soundscape, musicians like When Chai Met Toast and Djembe took to the stage, while a variety of foods and drinks were up for grabs.

“The purpose of hosting a collective like The Oasis was to get together a community of like-minded individuals and witness a flux of ideas, creativity, and conversations,” said Nathasha AR Kumar, Founder of Vajor. Speaking of how it started life as a fast-fashion brand, Kumar said that now Vajor was looking to collaborate with other companies which aimed at a more mindful, and balanced lifestyle whether it be in clothing, art, or diet and health.

While Vajor had earlier hosted individual events, usually in the form of talks and workshops in a café or restaurant, the Oasis was the first time Kumar and her team attempted something of this magnitude, with the idea that if it proved successful they would hold further editions in other metro cities.