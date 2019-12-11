Home Cities Delhi

Mind your lifestyle

This first edition of the festival hosted a panoply of pop up stalls and events, showcasing brands like Shibui, Hene, Writery, Melt, to shop from, with artists like Eshna Kutty.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Oasis was the first time Kumar and her team attempted something of this magnitude, with the idea that if it proved successful they would hold further editions in other metro cities.

Oasis was the first time Kumar and her team attempted something of this magnitude, with the idea that if it proved successful they would hold further editions in other metro cities.

By Express News Service

Sprawled across the grounds of the 1AQ grounds in Mehrauli, the Oasis festival took place over the weekend in an attempt to engage with people in all things mindful. Organised by lifestyle brand Vajor, the festival marked its debut in the experiential space.

This first edition of the festival hosted a panoply of pop up stalls and events, showcasing brands like Shibui, Hene, Writery, Melt, to shop from, with artists like Eshna Kutty and Shriya Nanda showing off their skills, to engaging discussions on topics like Me’ Amor: The Good, Bad & Ugly Of Self’, ‘Salvation Through Art: Talk about sustaining a creative life’, as well as workshops like ‘The Fluid Art’, ‘A Clayful Date’, ‘Mindful Eating’ to explore unique artforms. For the soundscape, musicians like When Chai Met Toast and Djembe took to the stage, while a variety of foods and drinks were up for grabs.

“The purpose of hosting a collective like The Oasis was to get together a community of like-minded individuals and witness a flux of ideas, creativity, and conversations,” said Nathasha AR Kumar, Founder of Vajor. Speaking of how it started life as a fast-fashion brand, Kumar said that now Vajor was looking to collaborate with other companies which aimed at a more mindful, and balanced lifestyle whether it be in clothing, art, or diet and health.

While Vajor had earlier hosted individual events, usually in the form of talks and workshops in a café or restaurant, the Oasis was the first time Kumar and her team attempted something of this magnitude, with the idea that if it proved successful they would hold further editions in other metro cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp