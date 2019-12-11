Home Cities Delhi

NSUI protests government’s ‘anti-student’ steps

The NSUI leaders, addressing the gathering, criticised the National Democratic Alliance government on issues like fee hikes, saffronisation of campuses, privatisation of education and unemployment.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police disperse NSUI activists during an anti-government demonstration

Police disperse NSUI activists during an anti-government demonstration (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A protest march by the National Students’ Union of India against the national education policy and alleged anti-student steps of the Centre was foiled by police on Tuesday.

The protesters damaged a DTC bus at Jantar Mantar.

The activists of the Congress party’s student outfit, who had come from various parts of the country, marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, where they held a ‘Chatra Adhikar’ rally before marching towards Parliament House. They were soon stopped by police near Jai Singh Road.

Some of the protesters sat on the road and tried to block it, but the police and paramilitary personnel chased them away.

The NSUI claimed four of its members were injured as police used force to disperse them.“Several of our members were beaten by the police. Scores of us are detained at Parliament Street and Mandir Marg police stations,” said Akshay Lakra, president of the Delhi unit of NSUI.But a Delhi police officer said no force was used to disperse the protesters.

“Around 35 of them were detained at Parliament Street police station as they headed towards Parliament and tried to block the road when stopped by the police,” he said.Window panes of a DTC bus on Parliament Street were smashed by some protesters, he added.

The NSUI leaders, addressing the gathering, criticised the National Democratic Alliance government on issues like fee hikes, saffronisation of campuses, privatisation of education and unemployment.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda said poor students were being deprived of higher education opportunities due to fee hikes and privatisation of education by the government.“Due to the wrong policies of the Modi government, the employment opportunities before the students and youth are shrinking,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSUI NSUI protest
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp