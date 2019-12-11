Home Cities Delhi

The right to live in dignity

Be it in the scorching heat of summers or the harsh winters, seeing people find shelter under flyovers or even on the sidewalks isn’t a rare sight in Delhi.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi residents participated in the World’s Big Sleep Out at Central Park.

Delhi residents participated in the World’s Big Sleep Out at Central Park.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Be it in the scorching heat of summers or the harsh winters, seeing people find shelter under flyovers or even on the sidewalks isn’t a rare sight in Delhi. The 2011 Census records India’s homeless population as 1.77 million but the number is said to be larger than that as claimed by the Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS) and other civil society organisations.

In an attempt to raise awareness against homelessness, a global one-off event called the World’s Big Sleep Out (WBSO) was held at Connaught Place’s Central Park on December 7. Simultaneously, more than 40 cities worldwide, including over 24 cities in India hosted the ‘sleep out’ for the equal right to live in dignity and the call for the basic necessities.

The idea of sleeping the night under the stars was not to pretend to be homeless rather it is an act of solidarity. Talking about the initiative, Indu Prakash Singh, National Coordinator, World Big Sleep Out (India) says, “It was during March and April that we came out with the idea of the world sleep out. The idea was to generate funds to fight this global issue along with creating awareness about homelessness and how the society should come out and support them rather than calling them names.”  

The ‘sleep-out’, organised by several civil service organisations and supported by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), had people from all walks of life come together. “The reaction was quite encouraging. Despite other protests happening in Delhi and not to forget the pollution, people did come in large numbers. Even a couple of journalists and people from slums came over and slept. Be it Chennai, Bengaluru or Mumbai, the footfall was really good with a mix of boys and girls,” says Singh, who adds that they have good support from the public as well as the government.

But this isn’t the end of the ‘sleep outs’. Singh says that depending on the situations of the various cities, further strategies will be planned. “For now, our plan is to have a ‘sleep out’ every year as a national event. Along with it we may be targeting cities that have no homeless shelters at all. For instance, in Mumbai, there are hardly any shelters for the homeless and we need to have more ‘sleep outs’ as a way to create awareness and protest for the lack of facilities. It is definitely a good strategy to bring people out in support for the homeless people.”

For the people
The idea of sleeping the night under the stars was not to pretend to be homeless rather it is an act of solidarity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp