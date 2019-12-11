Home Cities Delhi

Two more metro stations get e-bicycle services

The e-bicycle stand at Malviya Nagar metro station was opened by A K Garg, Director, Operations, DMRC.

The foot overbridge connecting the Dhaula Kuan metro station of the Airport Express Line and the South Campus station of the Pink Line | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two more metro stations in Delhi — Malviya Nagar and Saket — have now got electric-bicycle (e-bicycle) stands.

In September, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in association with Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd, had introduced e-bicycle sharing services at seven metro stations. The services have been extended to 25 metro stations since then.

Speaking on the occasion, Garg said, “The specially-designed battery-operated cycles would be helpful in providing last-mile connectivity to commuters and in de-congesting the road traffic by propagating environment-friendly modes of transport over personal vehicles. The DMRC tries to incorporate eco-friendly initiatives in all its spheres of functioning”.

The e-bicycle service at the two stations is provided by BycyShare Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and one can avail of the facility by downloading an app, Mobycy Zypp, and doing one-time registration.

The DMRC, in association with private firms, is also operating 22 bicycle sharing service stands covering 20 stations.

“DMRC has also introduced permanent space for bicycle stands at its metro stations which have provision of dedicated parking lots. At present, this facility is available at 21 parking lots at different stations across Delhi Metro network. DMRC encourages the use of various eco-friendly modes of transport to boost last-mile connectivity,” the corporation said in a statement.

