DCW members carry out protest in Delhi, demand capital punishment for rapists

Published: 12th December 2019 03:21 PM

A woman at a protest demanding strong punishment for rapists at Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi on Friday (File Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several members of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took out a protest march on Thursday morning demanding capital punishment for rapists.

The march started near Rajghat but was stopped near ITO by the police.

The protestors were scheduled to go towards the Parliament.

They raised slogans "we are ashamed that your rapists are still alive Nirbhaya" and demanded justice.

The DCW members alleged that their peaceful protest march was stopped by Delhi Police near ITO and that they were "brutally" assaulted.

Police, however, denied the charges and said the protesters threw bangles at them.

Police had earlier said that the protesters will be stopped near Jantar Mantar and would not be allowed to march ahead as the Parliament session is going on.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who is on hunger strike, had on Monday written a letter to Union minister Smriti Irani demanding that the government distribute thousands of crores of rupees accumulated in the Nirbhaya fund among the state governments.

