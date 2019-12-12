Home Cities Delhi

DDA clears land use change to woo buyers for unsold Narela flats

Despite offering concession and slashing of prices, the authority has not been receiving the ‘expected’ response from the buyers for its 7,400 low-cost flats in Narela.

Published: 12th December 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 12:42 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a significant decision to attract buyers for unsold flats in Narela, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved a proposal for land use change of 36.6 hectares in the district centre from commercial to public and semi-public.

The move is aimed at converting the sub-city into an educational institutional hub — through the setting up of colleges and university.

A senior official of the authority said that the land use of a chunk of land adjacent to residential pocket G-2 was changed to commercial to avoid any impact of the decision of reserving plots for colleges and the university.

“Now, the approved proposal will be sent to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification,” he said.

It has introduced several schemes for gallantry awards winners, SC and ST category buyers, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUS) to clear the old inventory of economically weaker section (EWS) category residential units in Narela, located close to the Delhi-Haryana border.

The DDA is also hopeful that with approval for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of the Delhi Metro under its Phase-IV project, it would be able to dispose of these unsold units.

In another decision, land use of 14.6 hectares of commercial land at Mukarba Chowk, along the Outer Ring Road between Jahangirpuri Metro Station and Haiderpur Metro Station, from commercial to residential, was approved.

“The change of land use would facilitate the utilisation of the undeveloped area for a planned residential group housing facility,” the official said.

The decisions were taken in the DDA meeting that held on Wednesday. Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal chaired the meeting.

