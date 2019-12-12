‘Empowerment of women should be ingrained at every level of society’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Global Kalinga Fellowship 2019 is set to conclude on December 13 at Vishwa Yuva Kendra here. The fellowship, organised in partnership with National Commission for Women, Government of India, is designed to create breakthrough solutions to stop the trafficking of women and children globally.

The fellowship hopes to advance target 5.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) – “eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual exploitation.”Kalinga Fellowship is a tri-sector global fellowship of business leaders, government officials and civil society leaders, designed to be a concrete step towards establishing a common and shared vision and a living example of converting the SDG blueprint “to go from the world we have, to the world we want to have”.

Founded by three partner organisations – Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, FXB India Suraksha and the Bridge Institute, the first fellowship was convened in 2017 in Orissa. Achyuta Samanta, Member of Parliament and Founder, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences said, “India needs more women leaders in all sectors of our society and empowerment of women should be ingrained at every level of every organisation across government, business and social sector. Only then we will move forward as a country and an economy. No household, no society, no state, no country has ever moved forward without empowering women.”