Home Cities Delhi

‘Empowerment of women should be ingrained at every level of society’

The fellowship hopes to advance target 5.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals  –  eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in public and private spheres.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

MP Achyuta Samanta speaks at the Global Kalinga Fellowship at Vishwa Yuva Kendra in New Delhi

MP Achyuta Samanta speaks at the Global Kalinga Fellowship at Vishwa Yuva Kendra in New Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Global Kalinga Fellowship 2019 is set to conclude on December 13 at Vishwa Yuva Kendra here. The fellowship, organised in partnership with National Commission for Women, Government of India, is designed to create breakthrough solutions to stop the trafficking of women and children globally. 

The fellowship hopes to advance target 5.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)  – “eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual exploitation.”Kalinga Fellowship is a tri-sector global fellowship of business leaders, government officials and civil society leaders, designed to be a concrete step towards establishing a common and shared vision and a living example of converting the SDG blueprint “to go from the world we have, to the world we want to have”. 

Founded by three partner organisations – Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, FXB India Suraksha and the Bridge Institute, the first fellowship was convened in 2017 in Orissa. Achyuta Samanta, Member of Parliament and Founder, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences said, “India needs more women leaders in all sectors of our society and empowerment of women should be ingrained at every level of every organisation across government, business and social sector. Only then we will move forward as a country and an economy. No household, no society, no state, no country has ever moved forward without empowering women.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi workshop Delhi
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp