Home Cities Delhi

Is this the future of India’s children?

Photojournalist Sudharak Olwe’s latest exhibition in Delhi is a blatant take on rampant hunger and malnutrition in rural India

Published: 12th December 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Plights of the poor: Nimanjali Durga, 25, mother of three, who lives inside the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary, is bleeding from the ears but the hospital is too far away. No rations or Anganwadi workers reach these people.

Plights of the poor: Nimanjali Durga, 25, mother of three, who lives inside the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary, is bleeding from the ears but the hospital is too far away. No rations or Anganwadi workers reach these people.

By Ornella D’Souza
Express News Service

Aapko dhoka nahi lagta? Agar pachaas percent ke bachee aapke desh mein underweight, malnourished hai… aapko dar nahi lagta? [Don’t you feel betrayed knowing 50 per cent of the children in your country are underweight, malnourished? Are you not scared?]” “Do these images look like India 2020?” “I don’t want to shoot such images and show you, but there’s no other way! How many of you travel to these interiors [of India] anyway?” Sudharak Olwe raised some uncomfortable questions at his exhibition Endangered Species: Malnutrition Stalks India’s Children.

The Mumbai-based photojournalist, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2016, is known for documenting manual scavengers and their battle with caste politics and societal apathy to the inhuman work conditions. His disturbing images of ‘bungis’ scooping human waste – at times immersed in it – with their bare hands, are results of a pursuit he began in 2004 to portray dignity and justice among India’s marginalised in healthcare. Olwe’s black-andwhite photographs for Endangered Species… are from his documentation of two backward districts each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha within one-and-a-half months with writer Priya Pathiyan (who compiled the case studies) and filmmaker Nirman Chowdhury (who produced two documentaries on the research).

A mouthful of statistics accompanies this data borne from the legwork: 8.82 lakh Indian children below age five died from malnutrition in 2018 and The Global Hunger Index 2019 reported 90 per cent of 6-23 month-olds in India don’t get the minimum required food. Olwe thus has attempted to humanise these numbers in a bid to attract policymakers and government bodies to fix the loopholes in the system. Assam’s Tea Garden Labourers (TGL) to Jharkhands’ Hos and Santhals tribes to Maharashtra’s farming communities, similar realities erupt. Their mud-and-stone shanties, barring a makeshift cot, nails and few clothes and utensils, have no other amenities.

Their severely acute malnourished (SAM) children up to age five with highly disturbing deformities: extralarge listless eyes, bloated bellies, bony hands and legs. Their mothers – often teens, uneducated, exploited labourers like their husbands, undernourished, unlike their husbands who get the lions share of the meal, often anemic and unable to produce enough breast milk.

“The woman always bears the brunt. From whatever little she consumes, the child will rip it from her [breastfeed] in the end,” said Olwe; inequality in gender roles usually the focal point in his images, be it his pre-and post pregnancy images from Jharkhand or sex workers of Kamathipura. Endangered Species… also showcases how Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres or NRCs (government-run rural child care centres) are understaffed and often without ration for weeks and unable to fulfil their responsibility of providing one meal daily to SAM babies.

“When we talk about malnutrition, we always think of Africa. But we have our own images and yet refuse to acknowledge someone is hungry 10 houses away or 100kms away from Mumbai. We live between our malls and mobiles. If you want to see malnutrition in India, then wear that lens and see, listen and travel in search of those stories.” Calling out Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s claim that rural India is now 99 per cent Open Defecation- Free (ODF), Olwe described how toilets built in these five states are without septic tanks, hence of no use.

“People keep their goats or use it as a storeroom. Everyone here openly defecates. The waste goes straight into the water bodies that people and Anganwadi workers fetch water from.” Documenting this series on the malnourished has taken a toll on Olwe. “I felt helpless, very disturbed, it is affecting my health, I couldn’t sleep for nights, hardly had time to process the images, process the emotions…no time to hear all their stories,” he recalled, hinting at atrocities he was unable to delve into. One such tale slips out in Chowdhury’s documentary, of a woman who committed suicide after, it was suspected, she was unable to bear her husband’s beatings leaving behind a malnourished child.

Olwe also adds he didn’t display shocking images of severe abnormalities “to maintain human dignity.” Perhaps, an inkling of grief those images hold which Olwe is protecting us from can be gauged from two images that conclude the show. Of a new mother wailing against a wall juxtaposed with that of her neatly swaddled dead baby.

Till: December 13 At: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp