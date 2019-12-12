Is this the future of India’s children?

Express News Service

Aapko dhoka nahi lagta? Agar pachaas percent ke bachee aapke desh mein underweight, malnourished hai… aapko dar nahi lagta? [Don’t you feel betrayed knowing 50 per cent of the children in your country are underweight, malnourished? Are you not scared?]” “Do these images look like India 2020?” “I don’t want to shoot such images and show you, but there’s no other way! How many of you travel to these interiors [of India] anyway?” Sudharak Olwe raised some uncomfortable questions at his exhibition Endangered Species: Malnutrition Stalks India’s Children.

The Mumbai-based photojournalist, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2016, is known for documenting manual scavengers and their battle with caste politics and societal apathy to the inhuman work conditions. His disturbing images of ‘bungis’ scooping human waste – at times immersed in it – with their bare hands, are results of a pursuit he began in 2004 to portray dignity and justice among India’s marginalised in healthcare. Olwe’s black-andwhite photographs for Endangered Species… are from his documentation of two backward districts each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha within one-and-a-half months with writer Priya Pathiyan (who compiled the case studies) and filmmaker Nirman Chowdhury (who produced two documentaries on the research).

A mouthful of statistics accompanies this data borne from the legwork: 8.82 lakh Indian children below age five died from malnutrition in 2018 and The Global Hunger Index 2019 reported 90 per cent of 6-23 month-olds in India don’t get the minimum required food. Olwe thus has attempted to humanise these numbers in a bid to attract policymakers and government bodies to fix the loopholes in the system. Assam’s Tea Garden Labourers (TGL) to Jharkhands’ Hos and Santhals tribes to Maharashtra’s farming communities, similar realities erupt. Their mud-and-stone shanties, barring a makeshift cot, nails and few clothes and utensils, have no other amenities.

Their severely acute malnourished (SAM) children up to age five with highly disturbing deformities: extralarge listless eyes, bloated bellies, bony hands and legs. Their mothers – often teens, uneducated, exploited labourers like their husbands, undernourished, unlike their husbands who get the lions share of the meal, often anemic and unable to produce enough breast milk.

“The woman always bears the brunt. From whatever little she consumes, the child will rip it from her [breastfeed] in the end,” said Olwe; inequality in gender roles usually the focal point in his images, be it his pre-and post pregnancy images from Jharkhand or sex workers of Kamathipura. Endangered Species… also showcases how Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres or NRCs (government-run rural child care centres) are understaffed and often without ration for weeks and unable to fulfil their responsibility of providing one meal daily to SAM babies.

“When we talk about malnutrition, we always think of Africa. But we have our own images and yet refuse to acknowledge someone is hungry 10 houses away or 100kms away from Mumbai. We live between our malls and mobiles. If you want to see malnutrition in India, then wear that lens and see, listen and travel in search of those stories.” Calling out Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s claim that rural India is now 99 per cent Open Defecation- Free (ODF), Olwe described how toilets built in these five states are without septic tanks, hence of no use.

“People keep their goats or use it as a storeroom. Everyone here openly defecates. The waste goes straight into the water bodies that people and Anganwadi workers fetch water from.” Documenting this series on the malnourished has taken a toll on Olwe. “I felt helpless, very disturbed, it is affecting my health, I couldn’t sleep for nights, hardly had time to process the images, process the emotions…no time to hear all their stories,” he recalled, hinting at atrocities he was unable to delve into. One such tale slips out in Chowdhury’s documentary, of a woman who committed suicide after, it was suspected, she was unable to bear her husband’s beatings leaving behind a malnourished child.

Olwe also adds he didn’t display shocking images of severe abnormalities “to maintain human dignity.” Perhaps, an inkling of grief those images hold which Olwe is protecting us from can be gauged from two images that conclude the show. Of a new mother wailing against a wall juxtaposed with that of her neatly swaddled dead baby.

Till: December 13 At: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delhi.