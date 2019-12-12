Home Cities Delhi

PWD to undertake parking management for Delhi's Lajpat Nagar roads

The work for preparation of detailed conceptual drawing and estimate is being undertaken by the consultant architect involved in designing and streetscaping of BRT road. 

Published: 12th December 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Lajpat Nagar

Lajpat Nagar (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ease the traffic congestion, the Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a proposal for streetscaping and management of the parking space of the three roads in Lajpat Nagar.

“The timeline for parking management and streetscaping plan for the pilot project of Lajpat Nagar has begun...The aim is to prepare the detailed drawings and estimates for streetscaping of three roads,” a source from the department told this newspaper. 

The three areas include Shiv Mandir Road, Firoz Gandhi Road and Veer Savarkar Road with a total length of 2.9 km. Lajpat Nagar has for long been suffering from traffic woes due to lack of proper parking space. 
“The project is at the planning stage and has to get the required administrative approvals latest by March, next year,” the source added. 

The work for preparation of detailed conceptual drawing and estimate is being undertaken by the consultant architect involved in designing and streetscaping of BRT road. 

The preparation of the drawings and estimates across these roads would be done in consultation with South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police and Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre. 

So far, suggestions from the traffic police as well as the PWD and the MCD have been taken to accommodate the same into the plan.  The submission of conceptual drawing by the consultant to the PWD is scheduled on Monday, next week. 

The proposed presentation will be given to the Minister of PWD, Satyendar Jain and senior officials to get a nod to go ahead with the proposal this month. As per the tentative schedule, the execution of the work should begin by November next year and be completed within 18 months. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Lajpat nagar
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp