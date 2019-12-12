PWD to undertake parking management for Delhi's Lajpat Nagar roads

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ease the traffic congestion, the Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a proposal for streetscaping and management of the parking space of the three roads in Lajpat Nagar.

“The timeline for parking management and streetscaping plan for the pilot project of Lajpat Nagar has begun...The aim is to prepare the detailed drawings and estimates for streetscaping of three roads,” a source from the department told this newspaper.

The three areas include Shiv Mandir Road, Firoz Gandhi Road and Veer Savarkar Road with a total length of 2.9 km. Lajpat Nagar has for long been suffering from traffic woes due to lack of proper parking space.

“The project is at the planning stage and has to get the required administrative approvals latest by March, next year,” the source added.

The work for preparation of detailed conceptual drawing and estimate is being undertaken by the consultant architect involved in designing and streetscaping of BRT road.

The preparation of the drawings and estimates across these roads would be done in consultation with South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police and Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre.

So far, suggestions from the traffic police as well as the PWD and the MCD have been taken to accommodate the same into the plan. The submission of conceptual drawing by the consultant to the PWD is scheduled on Monday, next week.

The proposed presentation will be given to the Minister of PWD, Satyendar Jain and senior officials to get a nod to go ahead with the proposal this month. As per the tentative schedule, the execution of the work should begin by November next year and be completed within 18 months.