Home Cities Delhi

Talks to end JNU hostel fee hike stalemate break down

The government has been mediating between the JNU administration and the students union to resolve the crisis.

Published: 12th December 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

JNUSU president Aishee Ghosh (right) has been leading the protests against the revised JNU hostel manual, which proposes a hike in hostel fees as well as charges for other services. The protests continue | express file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Negotiations to end the deadlock over the proposed hostel fee hike issue at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) broke down on Wednesday, with the varsity administration refusing to agree to most of the recommendations of the Union Human Resources Development Ministry.

Meetings to end the dispute had spanned over two days. It is not yet clear if further talks will happen on Thursday in an attempt to end the standoff.

The government has been mediating between the JNU administration and the students union to resolve the crisis. “After two-day-long negotiations, we are now being told that our demands cannot be met and the government can only impress upon the vice-chancellor (Jagadesh Kumar) to consider some of our demands, which he has already refused. It doesn’t seem like the government is even serious to resolve the crisis,” a JNUSU member said.

The students have been demanding a complete rollback of the revised inter-hall administration manual, students’ representation in the future academic council meetings where such decisions are taken, deferment of semester examination by three weeks and withdrawal of police and court cases filed against students.

“We are being betrayed again and again by the HRD ministry and its obvious they cannot control the VC of a university under them, as he has become too big for anyone to contain,” another JNUSU member alleged. Ministry officials, meanwhile, said that JNU VC on Wednesday did not come for a meeting called on the issue.

Even in the face of lathi charge, the protesters have continued to hold their ground demanding complete rollback of the free hike plan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU protests JNU hostel fee hike
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp