The march to victory

What does it take to become a professional gamer? Probably a lot more than one would imagine, with e-athletes requiring just as much dedication and practice as their more physical counterparts. It’s not just about having good hand-eye co-ordination.

At the recently concluded DreamHack Delhi, India’s largest gaming tournament saw professional e-sports stables from around the country, as well as abroad, send out their top seed players to compete in a slew of tournaments, which included like CS:GO, League of Legends, Counter-Strike (the original), Rocket League, different editions of DOTA, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege to be played on PCs and FIFA 20, Clash Royale, Rocket League, DOTA Underlords, among others on smartphones.

Speaking of gaming stables, we got to hear how professional e-sports players live and train straight from the horse’s mouth in a freewheeling conversation with Sabyasachi Bose, who goes by the moniker of Antidote, and is consistently ranked as one of the top CS:GO players in India.

The 23-year-old Bose, who plays for Mumbai-based gaming company, Global Esports, first began gaming at the age of 13, which is when he got hooked on to Counter-Strike.

While initially just playing for fun, he gradually began playing in various tournaments and moved into more professional settings, now culminating in a professional career that sees him travelling the globe and playing with gamers from countries from all over. Speaking about his current training schedule at his Mumbai boot camp, Bose said, “We all live together and practice daily, of course, clocking in about eight-nine hours of practice a day.

Of course, we can’t spend the whole day concentrating on one sole game. So we also go outdoors and the team and management and coaches play stuff like cricket and football to unwind.” Speaking of his professional commitments, Bose said that while professional gamers are free to play any games they like on their own time, it can never be professionally, with every gamer and or gaming team contracted to specialize in only one game. “I play PUBG with my friends because it’s become really popular in India, but it’s always casually.

On a professional level, I can only play CS:GO,” he explained. And that’s more than enough to keep him busy. Given the enormous number of league games and tournaments, Bose notes that professional gamers usually only get 15-20 days free, usually in late December and early January to go on vacation and spend time with family. The rest of the year is spent travelling to national as well as international tournaments.

Then there are the league matches, with the Indian ESL (Electronic Sports League) comprising of three seasons (Summer, Fall, and Winter) a year, which are held over two months each and comprise teams from all over India taking part in league matches that help determine their ranks, with the top four teams going on to international league events. You might say they’re in a league of their own.