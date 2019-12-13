Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets Goyal for pilgrim trains

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia met Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament on Thursday and requested him to reconsider the cancellation of trains for the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana (MMTY).

“The railway minister assured me that the trains for Tirth Yatra Yojana will be re-allotted as early as possible,” Sisodia said after the meeting.

Earlier Sisodia had announced the suspension of the Tirth Yatra trips after the IRCTC informed the AAP government about train cancellation due to unavailability of rakes. According to the Delhi government, the IRCTC’s decision affected more than 30,000 elderly people whose pilgrimage trips were scheduled from December 10 onwards.

“We hope that the honour of these 30,000 elderly people will be respected by resuming the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.” Sisodia added.