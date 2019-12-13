Home Cities Delhi

DU students take to streets, burn Citizenship Bill copies

Many protesters at India Gate live streamed the protest on social media sites and asked the President to not sign the bill into a law.

Published: 13th December 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

People shouting slogan against Citizenship Amendment Bill outside BJP Headquarte in New Delhi on Wednesday.

People shouting slogan against Citizenship Amendment Bill outside BJP Headquarte in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the city intensified on Thursday with hundreds of Delhi University students burning copies of the “unconstitutional” legislation and people raising anti-government slogans at India Gate.

Many protesters at India Gate live-streamed the protest on social media sites and asked the President to not sign the bill into a law. Completing the legislative process for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the contentious bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha had cleared it on Monday. The bill will now go to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

Around 300 students of the Delhi University (DU) burnt copies of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) which they dubbed as “unconstitutional”, “illegal” and “communal”. The protest at the DU Art Faculty was called by various students’ bodies, including the Left-backed All India Students’ Association and Students’ Federation of India, and autonomous women students’ collective Pinjra Tod, under the banner of Collective-DU.

Other organisations and students from Assam also took part in the demonstration. The students also took out a march in the campus.

DU students Anti-Citizenship Bill protests
