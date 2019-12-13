Evening rains bring down temperature; wet, windy spell may continue in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rains lashed the national capital on Thursday evening, bringing down temperature on a cold, dull day.

“There was light rain recorded in the evening across Delhi-NCR and same is predicted for tomorrow... Rain has come due to weather disturbances which are expected to be there till Saturday,” IMD senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper.

There was a dip in maximum temperature due to the rainfall with the mercury settling at 21.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature on Friday is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may slightly rise to 13 degrees Celsius. Sky will be cloudy and light rain plus thunderstorms accompanied by a hailstorm and strong surface winds are likely on Friday.

Rains are expected to improve air quality to the higher end of the poor category.The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 418, which is under the severe category, as per the Ministry of Earth Science’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). It has predicted AQI for Friday to come down to 300 in the city.

“Further improvement in AQI is forecasted towards the lower end of the poor to the Moderate category by 14 December,” it added.