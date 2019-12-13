AAP govt office puts notice to ward off evil spirit

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a leaf out of the Bollywood comedy-horror movie Stree, the officials of the AAP government’s advertisement department stuck a notice on its glass entrance door to ward off evil spirits. The bizarre notice was put up as the officials believed that the premises were possessed by the spirits which were making them fall ill.

Rumours are thick that officials of the department are haunted by evil spirits in the ‘Shabdarth’ office. The rumour started after the death of an employee a few days back following which several others in the department fell sick.

‘Shabdarth’ a separate advertisement agency created by the AAP government after coming to power has its office in the premises of Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) next to Delhi assembly in the posh area of Civil Lines.

The notice reading “Buri atma ka aana nished hai” (Entry of evil spirit is prohibited) was however removed after it started circulating on social media and new reporters thronged the building. Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also tweeted the picture to attack the government.

“This is Kejriwal government’s advertising department’s office. There is an atmosphere of fear in this department which openly breaks the advertisement laws” Mishra said in a tweet.

According to an official working in the department there are 25 employees of which many have put in sick leave requesting leave from office. “Work is on but all is not well, people are falling sick, this post might have been put by someone but it is not from any official authority” said the official.

This is not the first case of ‘haunted’ government property. A sprawling mansion at 33 Sham Nath Marg, which once housed chief ministers after Independence, situated very close to Delhi Assembly is infamous for being the ‘most haunted house’ in Delhi.

The notice

The words“Buri atma ka aana nished hai” (Entry of evil spirits is prohibited) was written on the notice. The notice was later removed after it started getting circulated on social media.