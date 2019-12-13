Menu for the weekend

By Express News Service

We hope you’re hungry. Zomaland 2.0, Zomato’s three day celebration of all things food and fun, will kick things off at the Capital’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium today. On the menu are all manner of activities to burn calories on and even more ways to more than replenish them.

Adding to the carnival-like atmosphere will be an actual carnival, complete with rides, games (and that includes the all-you-can eat kind), and zany installations to pose with or make TikTok videos around, with the popular video app being one of the festival sponsors. So expect plenty of shooting options and tips from TikTok pros as you wander, eat, and shoot.

Apart from stand-up comic acts, the stage will comprise musical headliners like DJ Nucleya, and rapper Divine (of Gully Boy fame), while the rest of the line-up will include Udit Sehgal, Mostly Candid, Seedhe Maut, and DJ Divyum. The festival’s in-house DJ will spin tunes between the performances, to provide a constant soundtrack for the festivities.

The highlight, of course, are the more than 70 restaurants from within as well as outside the city, that will cater to Delhi’s varied palate, while pop-up bars and cocktail lounges will help wash down all that calorific goodness. There’ll also be specific zones offering curated food experiences by various restaurant groupings, with themes like Flavours of India, All American Feast, Little Asia, and Dessert District.

Visitors to the festival will also get a chance to experience Hawker Chan’s famous Soya Sauce Chicken Rice at the ‘Singapore Experience Zone’, courtesy the Singapore board of tourism, which is a festival partner. Hawker Chan is the only hawker stall in the world to be awarded a Michelin star by the storied food guide. Youwill get to sample the signature dishes of Nasi and Mee, a popular Bengaluru-based restaurant chain that specialises in Singaporean fare. The Zone will feature even more games, photo-ops against iconic structures of attractions in Singapore and get to hang with the city-state’s popular Merlion mascot. That’s not to mention all the prizes for discounts and travel deals up for grabs.

This is the second edition of Zomaland, with the festival travelling to all corners of the country on its affair with fare.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Tickets: Friday (Rs 249), Saturday (Rs 499), and

Sunday (Rs 599)