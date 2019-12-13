More rain, hailstorm likely in Delhi-NCR on Friday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rains and hailstorms in Delhi have caused the maximum temperature to drop leading to winter chill conditions.

Some flights from Delhi to Jaipur were diverted and others had to remain in the air due to hailstorms, strong winds and rains.

According to Skymet Weather, these rains have been attributed to the Western disturbance in the hills and its associated cyclonic circulation over the plains of North India.

With these rains, the air quality in Delhi will also see an improvement as these rains will have washed the pollutants away.

There are chances of more rain and hail storms in Delhi NCR on Friday also. Maximum temperatures are expected to see a drop, which could result in a chilly day today. Sky conditions are expected to remain cloudy.

The western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir has induced a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan.

"We expect heavy rains and snow to continue over Western Himalayas leading to increased risk of landslides and avalanche. Northern plains of Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh will also receive intense spells of rain. Day temperatures will fall by two to three degrees over most places," Skymet Weather said.