Home Cities Delhi

No dupatta march calls for gender sensitivity, demands women’s safety

She said that instead of sternly punishing the rapists, they are being dealt softly resulting in worse crimes.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police stop protesters, who had gathered for DCW march, from moving ahead at ITO in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People came together at the India Gate Circle on late evening on Thursday to essentially reclaim the women’s space during nights demanding safety and security at a time when crimes against women has been the talking point.

Nikita Chaturvedi from Atkheliyal, a movement started by her, organised the “no dupatta march” and said the reason why she chose to name the protest as such was to send a message that whether you cover yourself with a “veil, dupatta or hijab”, it doesn’t matter to the rapists.

“I just want to send a message that no matter what age or what clothes you wear, a rapist is a rapist and has no shame... we demand stern punishment against the culprits,” Chaturvedi said.

She said that instead of sternly punishing the rapists, they are being dealt softly resulting in worse crimes.
Several men also showed up at the march. Ckakshu Dutta, who travelled from Ambala to join the protest which was hampered by rain, said that men should come forward more in solidarity marches against women crimes.“I have come from 200 km away, Yamuna nagar near Ambala, we spoke to people of our region, went to three girls college to bring them out on roads. But we found no one is willing to make girls aware in small cities. Even if there are helpline, no one comes forward,” he added.

Seema Joshi, a lawyer by profession, felt men should be sensitised about women’s rights as well. “Men should be trained to support women and make them feel secure. There should be gender neutral law, and also a provision fixing equal amount of punishment for any particular crime or section.”

Trouble in Dcw march
The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday alleged that the police used “force” to disrupt its peaceful protest march to Parliament to demand capital punishment for rapists, injuring many of the protesters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
No dupatta march gender sensitivity women safety
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • m g swaminathan
    Harsher punishments do not necessarily result in fewer crimes ; society has to change its attitude to women!
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp