No dupatta march calls for gender sensitivity, demands women’s safety

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People came together at the India Gate Circle on late evening on Thursday to essentially reclaim the women’s space during nights demanding safety and security at a time when crimes against women has been the talking point.

Nikita Chaturvedi from Atkheliyal, a movement started by her, organised the “no dupatta march” and said the reason why she chose to name the protest as such was to send a message that whether you cover yourself with a “veil, dupatta or hijab”, it doesn’t matter to the rapists.

“I just want to send a message that no matter what age or what clothes you wear, a rapist is a rapist and has no shame... we demand stern punishment against the culprits,” Chaturvedi said.

She said that instead of sternly punishing the rapists, they are being dealt softly resulting in worse crimes.

Several men also showed up at the march. Ckakshu Dutta, who travelled from Ambala to join the protest which was hampered by rain, said that men should come forward more in solidarity marches against women crimes.“I have come from 200 km away, Yamuna nagar near Ambala, we spoke to people of our region, went to three girls college to bring them out on roads. But we found no one is willing to make girls aware in small cities. Even if there are helpline, no one comes forward,” he added.

Seema Joshi, a lawyer by profession, felt men should be sensitised about women’s rights as well. “Men should be trained to support women and make them feel secure. There should be gender neutral law, and also a provision fixing equal amount of punishment for any particular crime or section.”

Trouble in Dcw march

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday alleged that the police used “force” to disrupt its peaceful protest march to Parliament to demand capital punishment for rapists, injuring many of the protesters.