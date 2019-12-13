North MCD sealing drive till end of year

Somnrita ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North MCD continued its sealing drive as well surveying new places under its jurisdiction on Thursday.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi told this newspaper that as per the Supreme Court’s order, the civic body is conducting raids and identifying spots where illegal factories are inside residential buildings.

“Till December 31, the North MCD will carry on the process. Since these are Court directions so we will comply,” Joshi said.

Assistant Commissioner of City Sadar and Paharganj zone Vedita Reddy informed that ‘actions’, including sealing, were done at Anand Parbat, Ram Nagar near Jama Masjid and Rohini. When asked whether the civic body has sufficient manpower to carry out the inspection drives, the Commissioner did not have any direct answer but added that there is no ‘option’ other than following per court’s order.

According to sources, there are about 15 factory inspectors to conduct field visits in around 4,500 factories, which are mentioned in DSIIDC’s list of illegal units. Sources informed that till date, more than 400 units have been sealed in North MCD area, 100 in South and East MCDs each.

North MCD’s capability on putting a check on illegal factories running in residential areas was questioned after the devastating Anaj Mandi fire that killed 43 people. While the civic body claimed that it has been sealing factories and notices in the wake of the tragedy, it has also paced up follow-up action.