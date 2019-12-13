Home Cities Delhi

North MCD sealing drive till end of year

 According to sources, there are about 15 factory inspectors to conduct field visits in around 4,500 factories, which are mentioned in DSIIDC’s list of illegal units.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A MCD official breaks a lock before carrying out inspection at a factory at Anaj Mandi area on Wednesday. Express Photo by Arun Kumar P

A MCD official breaks a lock before carrying out inspection at a factory at Anaj Mandi area on Wednesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

By Somnrita ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North MCD continued its sealing drive as well surveying new places under its jurisdiction on Thursday.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi told this newspaper that as per the Supreme Court’s order, the civic body is conducting raids and identifying spots where illegal factories are inside residential buildings.
“Till December 31, the North MCD will carry on the process. Since these are Court directions so we will comply,” Joshi said.

Assistant Commissioner of City Sadar and Paharganj zone Vedita Reddy informed that ‘actions’, including sealing, were done at Anand Parbat, Ram Nagar near Jama Masjid and Rohini. When asked whether the civic body has sufficient manpower to carry out the inspection drives, the Commissioner did not have any direct answer but added that there is no ‘option’ other than following per court’s order.

ALSO READ: North MCD raids illegal factories, four units sealed

According to sources, there are about 15 factory inspectors to conduct field visits in around 4,500 factories, which are mentioned in DSIIDC’s list of illegal units. Sources informed that till date, more than 400 units have been sealed in North MCD area, 100 in South and East MCDs each.

North MCD’s capability on putting a check on illegal factories running in residential areas was questioned after the devastating Anaj Mandi fire that killed 43 people. While the civic body claimed that it has been sealing factories and notices in the wake of the tragedy, it has also paced up follow-up action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCD Sealing drive
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp