Sonia Gandhi to speak at rally against BJP govt

After taking stock of the preparations at the rally venue on Thursday, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that over 50,000 city residents will participate in the meeting.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally against the Centre’s ‘anti-people policies’ will be held at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, including Rahul, will be addressing the crowds.

After taking stock of the preparations at the rally venue on Thursday, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that over 50,000 city residents will participate in the meeting. “The country is facing severe economic and unemployment crisis due to anti-people and disruptive policies of the Narendra Modi government. Hence, we are holding ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’. We are expecting people in large number as they are distressed,” he said.

Former Delhi Ministers Arvinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf and local unit chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma accompanied Chopra at Ramlila Maidan.“Over 50,000 people from Delhi will participate in the rally. To facilitate participants and coordination, Congress workers have been deputed with various responsibilities,” said Chopra. Sharma said adequate arrangements are being made at railway stations, ISBTs, and other public places like Metro stations for people who will arrive to attend the rally.

“Pradesh Congress committee has made elaborate arrangements for stay for those who are coming from other states, at Ramlila ground and nearby areas,” he said.

