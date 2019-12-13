Home Cities Delhi

Weddings go places

The message is quite clear – above the all-important aspect of bridal couture, it’s the trend of destination weddings that’s here to stay, getting couples, newlyweds and their entourages to explore.

Published: 13th December 2019

By Jaideep Sen
Express News Service

Sanna Vohra wanted a wedding that would be fun and incomparable to any other. So, when she and her longtime boyfriend Varun decided to tie the knot, the plan was a little more than a joyous wedding.

For her wedding, Sanna chose the theme, ‘Welcome to our world’. The theme was represented at the wedding in various ways, as the invitation showed a globe with elements of the beach, the forests and the seas. The theme was carried through all of the décor, and even all the outfits that Sanna wore. There were themed T-shirts as gifts and giveaways featuring crystals, making a stated note that they’re empowered with healing energy.

And, even as Sanna pulled off something remarkable for her big day – at the hotel Grand Hyatt Goa for a choice of destination – as a new bride, she quickly transferred all of those experiences and lessons she’d learned into her venture, The Wedding Brigade, pitched as ‘India’s first wedding platform for end-to-end wedding services’, of which she’s the CEO and Founder.

The message is quite clear – above the all-important aspect of bridal couture, it’s the trend of destination weddings that’s here to stay, getting couples, newlyweds and their entourages to explore the globe.

‘Never a need to worry’

The company Weddingz.in, for instance, calls itself ‘India’s Largest Wedding Company’ while offering its customers ‘a fully managed, one-stop platform... to organise a superlative wedding experience’. You get a world of options for everything including beautiful venues, themed décor, end-to-end catering, in-house photographers and makeup artistes, all led by a dedicated planner.

Of course, it’s all at ‘guaranteed best prices’. Following its acquisition by OYO Hotels & Homes in 2018, Weddingz.in now has a presence in over 30 cities, with a roster of over 750 venues. Just as industry reports suggested a 480% revenue growth in 12 months for the company, Weddingz.in announced over 600% growth in bookings, since August 2018. It helps to note that the company also has a significant following on social media, with 1.4 million+ followers only on Instagram. Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Weddingz.in extends a simple proposition: “We plan to tap the enormous opportunity the wedding industry offers, and expand in India, while being committed to our mission of simplifying wedding planning for Indians, and adding value to our venues and partners.”

Needless to emphasise, you’re never far away from expert teams to bring together everything from photography, makeup, planners, mehendi, rentals, pandits/priests, décor, choreography, transport, entertainment, MCs/anchors, catering, gifting, DJs, invites, and even the band-baja ghodiwala setup. However far you are from home, there’s never a need to worry about those Indian elements at your wedding.

TAGS
luxury weddings destination weddings
