Anti-Citizenship Act protest: Jamia Milia Islamia announces vacation till January 5, cancels exam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday declared vacation till January 5 and cancelled all exams in view of the tense situation in the university due to students' protest against the amended citizenship act.

"All the exams postponed. New dates to be announced in due course of time. Vacation declared from December 16 to January 5. University will reopen on January 6, 2020," a senior university official said.

The university turned into a virtual battlefield on Friday when students and policemen clashed with each other as students tried to march to Parliament in protest against the legislation.

Earlier in the day, the university administration had announced the postponement of exam scheduled on Saturday.

The students had called for a university lockdown on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against the amended citizenship act and also against the Friday's violence following clashes with police during their march.

"We the exam in middle and cancelled it. Jamia will also raise voice if anything wrong happens to our nation. We have to boycott the classes and exams. We will march again and again for our rights," said 25-year-old Nihal Ashraf.

Wjahat (22), a student of BA Political Science, said, "on Friday, the Delhi Police brutally attacked us while we were marching and many students got injuries during the assault.

They used baton and tear gas agaisnt students.

We have boycotted the exam."

"Everyone wants to live. This is not Israel or Syria. We should learn from Bangladesh that how they killed the extremism and opted for an economic democracy. The government is not focusing on the main issues," said Pappu Yadav, another student.