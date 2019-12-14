BJP affiliate’s survey claims majority for party in 2020 Delhi Assembly polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A survey conducted by the Global Young Action Network (GYAN) Foundation, a group of young professionals affiliated to the BJP, has predicted a majority win for the saffron party in the national capital in the Delhi elections.

The survey conducted with a sample size of 46,526 respondents, said that the party would win 42 seats. While the city has 70 Assembly seats, the survey was conducted in 62 constituencies. It predicted that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party would only retain 25 seats while the Congress might wrest control on three seats in Delhi.

ALSO READ| Delhi polls: BJP youth wing plans cycle rally, discussions, youth carnival

GYAN Foundation founder Sumeet Bhasin said according to findings, the BJP will be getting 46.6 per cent vote share, the AAP 31.8 per cent, and the Congress will be restricted to 15.4 per cent. "The survey shows AAP MLAs in very negative light, almost 65 per cent respondent have either very poor or poor opinion against sitting MLAs of the ruling party," he said. In the 2015 elections, the Congress had drawn a blank while the AAP had won 67 seats and the BJP emerged victorious in the remaining three constituencies.

The AAP did not fulfill most of the promises like reducing the fees in private schools, increasing Delhi Transport Corporation buses, garbage pick up from the residential areas and the supply of drinking water in residential areas, according to the survey.

ALSO READ| Bhim Army gears up for political plunge, may test poll waters in Delhi

Over 68 per cent felt that Kejriwal was responsible for the rise in air pollution in the city. In the survey, 61 per cent of the respondents were of the opinion that the BJP must not declare its chief ministerial candidate before the Delhi election. Only 18 per cent of the respondents favoured for the announcement of the chief ministerial candidate before the election.