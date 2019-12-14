Design trial to begin at Delhi's blind spots for road safety: Save Life Foundation

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Save Life Foundation (SLF), which is working on reducing road crash deaths on the highest-fatality corridors in Delhi, is gearing up to begin “design trials” on the blind spots-locations which see the highest number of deaths.

"We are now having design trials on the blind spots to reduce conflict on the road. There is conflict between different things, including pedestrians, barriers, curbs and lane marking," said Karuna Raina, associate director of SLF.

She said that on a 12-km stretch from Bhalswa Chowk to Signature Bridge, four such spots were identified for the trials. “These four intersections defined by Delhi Police are where three deaths occurred within five kilometres. We will start work on these blind spots, hopefully a month from now.”

The Vision Zero Project Delhi is aimed at reducing the number of road crash fatalities on the stretch to near zero by the year 2020, which marks the end of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety. The SLF is doing this work as part of an agreement with the Delhi government. The trials will test site-specific urban design, planning and infrastructure changes to increase safety for road users. Once the impact of the changes is assessed, they may be implemented permanently.