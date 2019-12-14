Home Cities Delhi

Doorstep delivery scheme in Delhi scores century with 30 more government services

Concessional bus passes for senior citizens, disabled persons and students, registration of construction workers, conductor licence and pharmacy licence can now be availed via the scheme.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Thirty more services were added to the Delhi government’s doorstep delivery scheme whose ambit now extends to 100 utilities in the national capital. Concessional bus passes for senior citizens, disabled persons and students, registration of construction workers, conductor licence, drug licence, pharmacy licence can now be availed through the scheme. On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the addition of 30 services to the existing bouquet of 70 services.

"This is first of the kind initiative in the world that enables citizens in Delhi to avail 100 government services at their doorstep. Now, citizens don’t need to stand in long lines at government offices for hours. It also ends multiple visits to the government offices, leaves from offices, and freedom from touts to avail public services," said Kejriwal. 

Implemented by the Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government, the scheme was launched in September last year. The AAP government had allotted Rs 18 crore for the scheme in the Budget 2019-20, which was later revised to Rs10 crore.

Citizens wanting to avail doorstep delivery of services can book an appointment online through www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in or www.delhi.gov.in or dial 1076 helpline. They can also visit regional transport office or offices of sub-divisional magistrates in Delhi.

According to the Delhi government, there are three steps through which services are done at the government offices — visit to the government offices, where the success rate is 57 per cent and 43 per cent of applications get rejected; online applications in which 45 per cent of applications get cleared while the rest is rejected; and doorstep delivery, where the success rate is 91 per cent.   

