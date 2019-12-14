Home Cities Delhi

'Group of 15-20 students surrounded me in violent manner', claims JNU VC 

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said he was rescued by security guards and policemen in civil clothes who tried to take him away in a security vehicle but the crowd did not allow it.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:01 AM

JNU students gather on the university campus as they shun examinations, on Thursday | JNUSU

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday claimed that a group of 15-20 students surrounded him "in a violent manner" on the campus and abused and tried to attack him but the university security staff and police personnel rescued him.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has been seeing protests for one-and-a-half months over hike in hostel fees and the students have boycotted exams over the issue.

Kumar said he had gone to oversee how the exams were going on when he was surrounded by students.

He said around 4.30 pm, he and other officials came out of the administration block and visited the School of Biotechnology, which is within 100 metres of the administration block.

Thereafter, they went to the School of Arts and Aesthetics.

"When we were coming back, 15-20 students in a violent manner surrounded me with an intention to physically assault me. They were planning to attack me and were very abusive," he told PTI.

He said he was rescued by security guards and policemen in civil clothes who tried to take him away in a security vehicle but the crowd did not allow it.

"I  got off the vehicle and moved ahead of the crowd by 20-30 metres," Kumar said.

"And then I got into my car. They damaged the car and didn't allow the car to move. My driver's presence of mind helped and he reversed the car and rescued me." 

After he left, the VC said, the students entered the administration block and ransacked it in violation of the Delhi High Court order which prohibits protests within 100 metres of the building.

Earlier this week, the court had asked police to ensure security when the vice-chancellor and other officials entered the administration block, which the students had been occupying for over a month.

TAGS
JNU JNu Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar JNU protests JNU students
India Matters
