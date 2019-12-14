Health checks mandatory for Delhi government employees aged above 40

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All Delhi government employees aged 40 years or more will have to undergo a mandatory health check-up every year, and the cost of the medical examination will be borne by their respective departments.

Under the scheme, a male employee will be entitled to reimbursement of Rs 2,000, while women will get Rs 2,200. According to an office memorandum issued in the last week of November, all departments have been directed to make the required provisions in their budget for the same.

"Orders have been issued to all departments to make adequate provisions for funds for the scheme, and an office memorandum has been circulated among all secretaries, heads of department, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards, councils, and autonomous bodies under the Delhi government for necessary action," said an official aware of the development.

In August, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had accorded in-principal approval to the proposal for ‘mandatory annual health check-up’ for improving overall ‘productivity and efficiency’ of administration. Till now, only officers of all-India services were required to undergo an annual test of their general state of health.

Officials said that to ensure that all employees followed the rules with sincerity, the medical examination report has been made compulsory for the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR). “Amendments have been done mandating incorporation of summary of health report in the APAR of the concerned officer or officials. Without the report, the APAR will be treated as incomplete and may be taken as adverse,” said the official.

At present, more than 1 lakh employees are working in 150 departments.Any government employee can avail of the facility at any authorised or empanelled hospital. While the scheme is being touted as a measure to ensure good health among government staff for enhancing their efficiency, several officials said that the government might ask people found medically unfit to take voluntary retirement.