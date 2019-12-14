Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation delays report on deadly Anaj Mandi fire

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which had formed a one-man committee to probe the matter, had said that the report would be out by Friday.

Fire broke out in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi

Fire broke out in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which was supposed to submit a report on the Anaj Mandi fire on Friday, has delayed it by a few days. "The Additional Commissioner, Sandip Jacques, has sought more time, so I will give him a couple of days more," North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi told The Morning Standard, adding that she was out of the city and would take further decisions on the matter after resuming work.

A day after the Anaj Mandi fire, which claimed 43 lives, the North MCD, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, had formed a one-man committee to probe the matter. Earlier the week, the civic body’s commissioner had said that the report would be out by Friday, after the civic body faced criticism for not taking action against illegal factories running in residential buildings.

