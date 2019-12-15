Anti-CAA stir: Violence rocks south Delhi, buses torched, nearly 60 injured

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge after the protesters set fire to the buses and broke several private vehicles. The police also used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

After Jamia, protests outside Aligarh Muslim University in UP also turned violent and police used tear gas after protestors pelted stones at them.

Top developments in the South Delhi violence

Police couldn't differentiate between the protesters and students sitting in the library. Many students and staff were injured. There was so much ruckus that Police couldn't take permission. I hope for peace and safety of our students: Najma Akhtar, VC of Jamia

35 students brought to Delhi's Holy Family Hospital with injuries, 11 admitted: Sources

Entry, exit gates of over 13 Delhi Metro stations closed following anti-Citizenship Act protests

4 buses torched, 6 cops injured

Jamia shut till January 6, exams postponed

JNU students and other protesters hold demonstration at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, over Jamia Millia Islamia university incident

Schools will stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony as well as the Madanpur Khadar area due to the protests

Delhi Police entered Jamia Millia Islamia campus forcibly without any permission: Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan

Entered university campus only to control the situation, after protesters indulged in the violence: Police

Thousands of people from Delhi took to the streets near the university and blocked roads protesting against the controversial law. However, the protest turned violent with police resorting to baton charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Soon after the violence, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

Saimon Farooqui, the national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, claimed the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to "trouble" a couple of them, who resisted.

Smoke billows from a passenger bus after it was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

Both the Jamia Millia students' community, as well as the Teachers' Association, have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the "miscreants" during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony.

The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.

The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there.

Broken passenger bus after demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.

Entry, exit gates of 13 metro stations in Delhi closed

Entry and exit gates at over 13 metro stations were shut by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday night as a precautionary measure amid protests over the citizenship law.

According to the DMRC, entry and exit gates of 13 metro stations were closed and the corporation put out information about trains not halting at these stations.

All gates of Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, GTB Nagar and Shivaji Stadium, were closed. It also updated about Gate no 3 of Ashram metro station being closed.

Entry & exit gates of ITO, IIT, Delhi Gate and Pragati Maidan were also closed.

The decision was taken on the advice of the Delhi Police, said the DMRC.

As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar," DMRC said in a Twitter post. In subsequent tweets, it updated on the entry and exit gates of other metro stations being shut.

