Delhi metro stations closed in view of protests at India Gate, Jantar Mantar

The DMRC had announced closing entry and exit gates at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station, which are still closed.

Published: 16th December 2019 06:31 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit gates at three more metro stations in central Delhi were closed on Monday in view of protests at India Gate and Jantar Mantar against the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU students and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations closed. Trains will not be halting at Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is sitting on a protest at India Gate in solidarity with the Jamia and AMU students, Delhi University students are agitating at Jantar Mantar.

Students from JNU will join the agitation at India Gate in the evening.

An hour ago, the DMRC had announced closing entry and exit gates at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station, which are still closed.

Delhi Metro Citizenship Act protests
