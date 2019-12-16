Home Cities Delhi

Jamia violence: Delhi Police registers FIRs against two

Some students also protested at the gate of the University demanding action against Delhi Police for their alleged 'crackdown' on protesters.

Published: 16th December 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows from a passenger bus after it was set on fire during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi on December 15,2019

Smoke billows from a passenger bus after it was set on fire during a protest against citizen amendment bill in New Delhi on December 15,2019. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

Several students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University were seen leaving the campus with their luggage today morning as the varsity has been closed till January 5 owing to yesterday's violent protests.

The protests led to clashes between the police and students and left several injured.

ALSO READ | Deeply hurt by how my students were treated, they are not alone: Jamia V-C on police clash

Some students also protested at the gate of the University demanding action against Delhi Police for their alleged 'crackdown' on protesters. A student was seen protesting at the gate shirtless.

The students of JMI and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had staged a protest at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) on Sunday after clashes at the Jamia campus.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: SC to hear pleas alleging police atrocities on AMU, Jamia students 

Nazma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of JMI said that police action against students on Sunday took place because of confusion which occurred when protesters opposing the Citizenship Act entered the campus after a clash with police outside.

"In the library, our students were sitting and the police could not differentiate between them and the real culprits and therefore some students were injured in the ensuing action by the police," she had said. Akhtar added that apart from students, staff and guards of the university had also been injured in the action and it had led to damage of property.

On the other hand, Delhi Police claimed that several policemen including senior police officials were injured in the violence and stone-pelting carried out by unruly agitators. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Protests Jamia Violence Delhi Police CAA 2019 Citizenship act
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp