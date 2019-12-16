Home Cities Delhi

Police action at Jamia: MHA in touch with Delhi cops, Kejriwal seeks appointment with Shah 

Published: 16th December 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Police chase away demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act should be held peacefully and people must abide by the laws.

"We are in constant touch with the Delhi Police and monitoring the situation. However, so far no report has been sought on Sunday's incidents," a home ministry official said.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act.

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment," Kejriwal said.

