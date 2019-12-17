Home Cities Delhi

Amid violent protests, CM Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with Amit Shah

Kejriwal to discuss law and order situation in aftermath of Jamia protest; AAP dismisses BJP charge against Okhla MLA, says saffron party behind violence

Published: 17th December 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

The scene of protest by Jamia students against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday, wears a deserted look on Monday evening; (inset) Jamia students in a shirtless protest.

The scene of protest by Jamia students against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday, wears a deserted look on Monday evening; (inset) Jamia students in a shirtless protest. (Photo | Arun Kumar & Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the prevailing situation in the aftermath of the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the day before.

The chief minister briefed his party members that he had sought time with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital in the wake of the protests.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, the CM said, “I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately. (I) have asked for an appointment with the Home Minister Amit Shah.”

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: SC to hear pleas alleging police atrocities on AMU, Jamia students

Rejecting the Opposition charge that Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan had stoked the CAA fire and incited protesters, who unleashed violence at Jamia Nagar on Sunday, the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to communal politics for mine votes in the ensuing Assembly elections.

“Only a fair and detailed inquiry can establish who set the buses on fire yesterday (Sunday) and who was behind the conspiracy to unleash violence on the streets. The BJP’s hand in the violence is for all to see.

ALSO READ | Jamia violence: Some political leaders demand probe, others call protestors 'anarchists'

We condemn the brutal police crackdown on Jamia students in the strongest terms. While the BJP is trying to defame the Okhla MLA by bringing false charges against him, everyone knows he was nowhere near the spot when the protests turned violent,” AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

The ruling party came under attack from the BJP after videos, purportedly showing the Okhla MLA addressing a crowd on the CAA, were circulated on social media. Later on Sunday evening, the MLA issued a clarification claiming he had no role in the protests.

Gopal Rai, a member of the Kejriwal cabinet and the party’s in-charge of Delhi affairs, demanded an ‘independent inquiry’ into the violence, assault on Jamia students and damage to property.

TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Jamia Protests Amit Shah Citizenship Act
