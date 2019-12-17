Home Cities Delhi

CAA stir: DCP hurt in Delhi's Seelampur, reinforcements called in

With the situation turning worse, the police rushed five additional companies at the spot to help control the situation.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

With the situation turning worse, the police rushed five additional companies at the spot to help control the situation.

With the situation turning worse, the police rushed five additional companies at the spot to help control the situation. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Deputy Commissioner of Police was injured in the clashes that erupted between protesters and the police in east Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday.

According to reports, DCP, Shahadra, Amit Sharma was hit on the head by a stone.

Several others were also injured in the clashes with the police. They have been admitted to the hospital.

With the situation turning worse, the police rushed five additional companies at the spot to help control the situation.

ALSO READ: Cops teargas, lathi-charge protesters after arson, stone-pelting in Delhi's Seelampur

The police used batons and fired tear gas shells as the protesters who threw stones at buses and set fire to vehicles at Zafarabad police station.

Several miscreants have been detained by the police.

According to a senior police officer, the protest began around noon. People from the area gathered at a prominent crossing for a protest march from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

ALSO READ: Traders in Muslim localities of Delhi down shutters against CAA, police action in Jamia

Sources said trouble began when the crowd showed up a little early and was asked to disperse.

As the violence spread, entry and exit gates at six metro stations have been shut, according to the Delhi Metro, and traffic has been restricted in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seelampur protests Delhi protests Anti CAA stir CAA stir CAA protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp