Citizenship Act stir: Price rise in Jamia Nagar amid atmosphere of fear

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the apprehensive population of Jamia Nagar are stocking up food items and vegetables, the shop owners are looking to make a quick profit as vegetable prices rise.

The prices of potato and onion have been increased and so has chicken.

People are stocking essential items and so as the prices are increasing said a shopkeeper. Some women while complaining against the police brutality said that "We don't know about the future even many students are skipping school because of the fear atmosphere."

Many children are not attending schools in south Delhi as buses did not ply on Monday and even on Tuesday.

Many schools have closed. One such school is in Nizamuddin where most of the children are from the locality.

The area is seeing sporadic protests. Local leaders are also mobilising crowds to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress leader in Okhla Parvez Alam Khan said that "we are going to oppose the CAA and after our leaders have come out strongly the Congress will organise peaceful protest."

On Monday night, protests were organised in certain areas without any political support. A participant Zulqarnain who is from Bihar but living in the locality for past 20 years said that the population is against the CAA.