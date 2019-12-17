Home Cities Delhi

Day after police crackdown at Jamia, detained students narrate ordeals

As many as 50 students, who were detained at the University on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday.

Published: 17th December 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Students stage a demonstration at the India Gate in a show of solidarity with the students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country protesting the contentious amended citizenship law in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after police barged into the Jamia Millia Islamia University here during a startling crackdown on campus, students who were detained recalled the moments of horror when they were taken to nearby police stations.

Syed Laraib Neyazi, a student of Gender Studies, said he was detained at around 10 pm from the Holy Family Hospital and taken to the New Friends Colony police station.

"The policemen who detained me were in plainclothes and while detaining me along with another student, who was grievously injured, they used a communal slur and on the way to the police station, even beat us," he claimed.

ALSO READ | Jamia crackdown: The ripple effect

Another student, whose friend was detained, said her friend is in such trauma that he is barely able to speak.

"He was accompanied by some women students. Just because the police could not detain the women, they detained him despite him not being at fault. He is quite traumatised and is leaving for home," she said.

A student pursuing his education at the University through correspondence said he was walking towards the stadium for cricket practice around 6. 30 pm when he saw policemen running behind some men.

"I do not know why I felt scared seeing so many policemen. I also entered the university and subsequently went to the library when I saw many students running towards it," he said.

Later, he was one of the many students taken out of the library, lathicharged and then detained at the Kalkaji police station in southeast Delhi.

WATCH VIDEO: Jamia students stand shirtless to demand probe against Delhi Police

"I was not even there in the protest where violence and arson happened. When they detained me, I was scared that a case would be lodged against me. But we were released at around 3. 30 am on Monday," he said.

The student said while he is doing fine, his family is worried about his safety and has called him back home.

"I had my under-19 cricket selection at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday but my mother was so scared after Sunday's incident that she has called me back home," he said.

As many as 50 students, who were detained at the University on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday.

Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Jamia protest
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp