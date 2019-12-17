Delhi court sends 10 people arrested for CAA protests to judicial custody till December 31

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday sent 10 people, arrested in connection with the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, to judicial custody till December 31.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kamran Khan earlier sent six of the 10 arrested people -- Mohammad Hanif, Danish alias Jafar, Sameer Ahmed, Dilshad, Shareef Ahmed, Mohd Danish -- to judicial custody after police sought their custodial interrogation for 14 days.

The court after a while also sent the other four --Yunus Khan, Jumman, Anal Hassan, Anwar Kala -- to judicial custody.

Police had on Monday arrested them for their alleged involvement in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, it had said, adding that none of them were students.