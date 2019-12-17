Home Cities Delhi

IIMC students set example by peaceful protest

Devesh, a Hindi journalism student, told that students have decided to keep the protest peaceful no matter what.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

IIMC Delhi

IIMC Delhi (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: When protests by students across the country were turning violent, especially at Jamia Millia Islamia, students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Delhi on Tuesday set an example with their peaceful protest as they marked the fourteenth day of the stir against the administration over tution and hostel fees hike.

The students appeared for their semester exams, which started on Monday and then joined the ongoing strike on Tuesday, without boycotting or impeding academic activities. The peaceful protest turned into an indefinite hunger strike on Monday.

Devesh, a Hindi journalism student, told IANS that students have decided to keep the protest peaceful no matter what.

"We decided to keep the protest peaceful since the beginning. We never wanted to disturb the academics for any reason. We never requested any student to boycott exams or any academic activity. We are not even sloganeering because that may distract classes here. We in fact asked students to go and attend their classes for attendance sake because rules for attendance are quite stringent here," said Devesh.

"We are also doing it peacefully because the administration is constantly in touch with us and is talking to us about the issue; however a solution has not been provided," he added.

Talking about the Jamia protest that turned violent on Sunday, he said that "however it is subject to the investigation but if the violence was done by students then it is wrong. However, police have no right to unleash brutality on students."

Another student Surbhi, from the English journalism course, said that she supported the students' protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act because she found it divisive and against the soul of the Indian Constitution "but resorting to violence cannot be the answer".

Talking about the students' demand she told IANS, "Fees here are skyrocketing. Students from SC, ST, OBC and other tribal communities cannot afford to study in this institute. It is a public funded institute and making it available just for the rich section of society is unacceptable. That's why we are striking and requesting the administration to roll back the fee hike."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIMC IIMC students protest
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp