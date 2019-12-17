Home Cities Delhi

Jamia stir: NCW seeks report for police brutality against women

In separate notices to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought action taken reports on the alleged incidents.

Published: 17th December 2019

Delhi police officials detain Jamia students during their protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, at Jama in New Delhi

Delhi police officials detain Jamia students during their protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, at Jama in New Delhi on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over reports of police brutality against women protesters and a woman journalist during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia on Sunday evening, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police.

ALSO READ: Day after police crackdown at Jamia, detained students narrate ordeals

“It has been allegedly reported that female students were beaten up and even sexually harassed by the male police officers. It is further alleged that lights were switched off to prevent any recording in the CCTV cameras, before they started assaulting students,” read one of the notices.

However, it did not make any specific mention of Jamia.“The commission is extremely concerned about the reports of police brutality. However, we do acknowledge the role and duty of the police to enforce public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes,” Sharma said.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly investigate and take appropriate action and apprise the commission with a detailed action taken in the matter at an early date,” the NCW chief wrote in one of the notices.

