Home Cities Delhi

Jamia students vacate hostels, locals open their homes

Monday morning at Jamia Millia Islamia saw terrified students leaving the campus with their luggage even though their exams were yet to end.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Students leave Jamia Millia Islamia hostels following violence over protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi on Monday.

Students leave Jamia Millia Islamia hostels following violence over protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Monday morning at Jamia Millia Islamia saw terrified students leaving the campus with their luggage even though their exams were yet to end.

“My exams were going to end on December 18 and I had booked my tickets after December 20 but now we had to vacate the hostel. We spent last night outside till a friend’s family let me stay at their house at Zakir Nagar. It’s a crisis...it is not easy to get confirmed tickets right now but I will have to find a way to reach home,” Mudasir Nazar, a student of JMI and resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, told this newspaper.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Students across India hit streets in solidarity with Jamia

Mudasir is one of the thousand students who is leaving the university campus following the police action on students on Sunday, in which they entered campus and allegedly lathicharged students and used tear-gas shells.

ALSO READ | Jamia stir: NCW seeks report for police brutality against women

“Since the situation has worsened and been telecasted all over the nation, my family has been extremely worried. My mother in Aligarh has asked me to come home at once.  Someone from my hometown has left for Delhi to bring me home with them,” said Farheen.

Apart from students in hostels, others who were living in the areas surrounding the university are also vacating their rented accommodations to head back home. “We are PhD researchers and seven of us are from Kashmir so we feel it is best to return home for some time. We are not safe inside the campus so it’s impossible for us to feel safe outside. We hope to get bus or train tickets,” Sahil Ameen (name changed) said.

ALSO READ: We are not scared, say girls who became face of anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia

Another student said he had initially planned to stay back in the campus during winter vacations but seeing Sunday’s incidents and the police crackdown, he has decided to go home. “The situation is such that we cannot stay here. The protests are raging out even today and we do not know when they might escalate. It is better we go home,” he said. Meanwhile, many locals –Hindus and Muslims — opened their houses to the students.

“I have been seeing the videos of panicked students, dragging their luggage out of the hostels on TV. These students are 18 or 20-year-olds and one can’t fathom what they are going through so I opened my house to them.,” said Vatsala, a journalist and Jamia alumnus. The university Vice-Chancellor, Najma Akhtar said that she had directed the administration to facilitate the students who wish to return home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Protest Citizenship Act CAA 2019
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp