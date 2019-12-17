Home Cities Delhi

Peace overture? JNU administration allows agitating students to sit for exam from home

The university administration has decided to adopt this alternative approach to keep the academic session within its scheduled time.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Semester exams have taken a hit due to ongoing protest in JNU.

Semester exams have taken a hit due to ongoing protest in JNU. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has decided to allow protesting students to appear in the semester examinations from home.

The university administration has decided to adopt this alternative approach to keep the academic session within its scheduled time. A large number of JNU students are on protests against the revised inter-hall administration manual that proposes significant hike in utility and service charges on hostellers.

ALSO READ: Did Delhi police fire during Jamia protests? Cops deny, students say otherwise

In a status report to the Union Human Resource Development Ministry, the JNU Registrar said that while examinations were conducted at most schools, several students in the Schools of Social Science, International Studies, Language Literature, and Cultural Studies, and Arts and Aesthetics had not been able to appear for the exam.

“The semester examination can be completed by an alternate means, given the current circumstances. This optional examination will be based on taking the question paper home / open book/assignment.”

It added that a unanimous decision was taken that all the deans and presidents of special centers will notify an optional examination instead of the examination to be held in the hall.   

“Students will be informed about this first. All course in-charges will be given email id of students.

Questions or assignments will be sent to students on this email ID. They will also be informed by when to submit the answer. Students will be able to submit their copy via email, by taking a photo, through WhatsApp or as hard copies,” the report said. 

At the forefront

In Delhi, JNU students led from the front of the protests by their ilk from different universities. The students gathered at India Gate on Monday to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia here and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. Soon, people from different walks of life joined the students. Candles were lit at the spot. The crowds raised slogans against the Delhi Police and “dictatorial” attitude of the Narendra Modi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Protests Jamia Protests Citizenship Act CAA 2019
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp