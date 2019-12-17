Home Cities Delhi

Police action: Jamia sends report to HRD, no formal request for ordering high-level enquiry

Jamia VC informed the HRD Ministry that the university's Executive Council (EC) had on Monday passed a resolution to demand a high-level enquiry into the police action.

Published: 17th December 2019 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:58 PM

Vice-chancellor of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university Najma Akhtar

Vice-chancellor of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university Najma Akhtar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar has sent a report to the HRD Ministry detailing sequence of events about the police action in campus, sources said on Tuesday, adding that no formal request has been received for ordering a high-level enquiry.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar informed the HRD Ministry that the university's Executive Council (EC) had on Monday passed a resolution to demand a high-level enquiry into the police action on students inside the varsity library.

"No formal request has been received so far about the enquiry," a source said.

According to sources, vice chancellors of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) along with other varsities interacted with HRD officials at an event and said that the maximum students residing in hostels have gone home as vacation has been announced.

The varsities will announce a fresh schedule for pending examination once the campuses reopen in January, they said.

Police entered the campuses of Jamia and AMU on Sunday and used force to quell student protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

According to a senior government official, the situation in 42 central universities in the country, except Jamia and AMU, is peaceful and examinations are being held as scheduled.

There are 42 central universities in the country and only in a few there were peaceful protests like candlelight march, the official said.

