SC refuses relief to students protesting against Citizenship Act, asks them to approach HCs

Published: 17th December 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia university Students gather for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Sunday's alleged police crackdown in the University in New Delhi on Monday December 16 2019.

Jamia Millia Islamia university Students gather for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Sunday's alleged police crackdown in the University in New Delhi on Monday December 16 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked petitioners seeking an inquiry into alleged police excesses on students agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to move the concerned High Courts and refused to entertain any plea.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said, “It will be better if students aggrieved by police action during protests against the CAA move the concerned High Courts. Chief Justices of High Courts, I am sure, will respond adequately.”

Turning down the request by senior advocate Indira Jaising, the bench said, “A one-man inquiry commission can't be set up for fact-finding as acts of violence have taken place at various places in different states.”

However, Jaising urged that this court should find a 'peacekeeping measure'.

To this, the CJI suggested, “We will ask the concerned High Courts who will arrive at the right conclusion.”

Jaising further requested the bench that, “No arrest should be done against students.”

Mehmood Pracha, appearing for the Jamia alumni association, urged the court to intervene in the matter but the CJI responded, “Don't treat us as the trial court.”

The bench also refused to acknowledge the Jamia VC statement issued on Monday which was mentioned by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves who too was seeking the court’s intervention in the case.

Gonsalves told the bench, “We are getting a very disturbing picture from AMU that 40-50 students have been injured. We are seeking an inquiry from a retired Supreme Court judge.”

Countering the petitioners, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that not a single student has been arrested by police for agitating against the CAA.

“Over 20 cars and 4-wheelers have been set on fire. 67 people were injured including students and other miscreants. 31 police personnel were injured but no student was arrested,” Mehta told the court, adding that proper medical attention was being provided to all the students.

Supreme Court Citizenship act Citizenship Act protests Jamia Millia Islamia
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Image for representational purposes.
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
