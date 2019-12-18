By Express News Service

Delhiites are in for a multinational dance extravaganza this weekend as a unique blend of Indian classical dances will be performed by eminent artistes from Germany, France, Sri Lanka and Singapore. Organised by Ras Raj Foundation in association with Pracheen Kala Kendra, the two-day event – Nrityarang: An International Celebration of Dance – begins on December 20 at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, in the heart of the capital.

The event will kick off with a Kathak dance recital by France-based danseuse Sharmila Sharma which will be followed by Kathak performances by Germany’s Deodatt Persaud and celebrated Kathak exponent Durga Arya, also from Germany.

Sri Lanka-based Dumitha Gunawardana will present a dance presentation on the second day with young sensation Kumari Aamrapali Bhandari from Singapore presenting her performance thereafter.

The penultimate Kathak performance will feature Singapore-based Afsar Khan and the event will conclude with US-based Shambhavi Dandekar producing her magic on stage.

To bring talented performers on one stage and popularise Indian classical dance has been the goal of Chandigarh-based Pracheen Kala Kendra which has been dedicated to the preservation promotion and dissemination of Indian classical music, dance and arts since 1956.

The two-day event will be followed by Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 14th Quarterly Baithak under the Legends of Tomorrow series featuring Madhur Gupta’s Odissi dance recital and Anisha Ray’s vocal recital, who will be accompanied by Durjay Bhoumik (tabla) and Paromita Mukherjee (harmonium) on December 22.

ON: December 20-21, 6:30pm onwardsAT: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

