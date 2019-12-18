Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act stir: Students' body condemns FIR against three Jamia students

The FIR has been filed against seven persons, including former Congress MLA Asif Khan.

Published: 18th December 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia University students shout slogans during a protest, in New Delhi.

Jamia Millia Islamia University students shout slogans during a protest, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) on Tuesday condemned the Delhi Police's action of filing an FIR against three Jamia Millia Islamia students in connection with Sunday's violence in the area around the varsity.

The FIR has been filed against seven persons, including former Congress MLA Asif Khan.

The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.

Rather than taking action against police officials who unleashed violence on the students, the Delhi Police has filed FIR against student activists of Jamia, the AISA said in a statement.

"From AISA, we want to state categorically that we cannot be silenced by these victimising tactics. We are fighting to defend our Constitution. We are fighting to save the secular fabric of India and the citizenship of Indian people," the student body said.

"The fight will only get intensified against today's rulers who want to divide the country on communal lines and who want to disenfranchise crores of Indians," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act Stir Citizenship Act Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Violence Delhi Violence AISA
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp