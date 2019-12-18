Delhi police names ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan, 6 others in FIR in Jamia violence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR in the Jamia Millia Islamia university violence on December 15, officials said on Tuesday.

The ex-MLA has been named along with six other persons in the first investigation report, they said.

The other accused in the case are local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.

According to the FIR, police got information that several people will stage a protest march against the amended citizenship law till Parliament House and President House.

There was heavy deployment of police near the university and around 3 pm, several protestors, including men, women and local politicians, came from the university side, it said.

Asif and Ashu were instigating the protestors and raising slogans.

The protestors were raising anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans and were heading towards Mathura Road.

The protest turned violent and protestors started pelting stones on policemen and also set DTC buses on fire, the FIR stated.

They vandalised several vehicles on the road and the Sarai Jullena police booth and later returned towards the university.

Police were constantly asking the protestors to maintain peace, but they did not pay heed towards the repeated requests.

They also vandalised CAT ambulances near the university, it stated.

Thereafter, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The protestors kept pelting stones on police personnel from inside gate number 4, 7 and 8 of the university.

Later, to control situation, police, with minimum force, entered the university campus and took out the violent protestors, the FIR stated.

In this process, many police personnel got seriously injured.

The protestors also vandalised the Tikona Park and Zakir Nagar Dhalan police booths.

Around 70 to 80 motorcycles were also vandalised by them, it said.