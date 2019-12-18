Home Cities Delhi

JNU Students' Union opposes police 'post' being set up on campus

However, sources said the police 'post' is in fact a tent which was being set up so that policemen can sit there and escape the biting cold.

Published: 18th December 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday claimed that a police post was being set up in the varsity's premises and that police personnel were entering campus like they had done at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

They also condemned the varsity administration for issuing a circular allowing students to submit their end semester examination answers through email/images of handwritten scripts through WhatsApp/personally to course professors.

The students had boycotted exams over the issue of hostel fee hike.

According to the students' union, a police post is being set up on campus.

However, sources said the police 'post' is in fact a tent which was being set up so that policemen can sit there and escape the biting cold.

Sources said that the High Court had directed police to ensure that no protests take place within 100 metres of the campus and that is why policemen in plainclothes are posted there.

However, the tent will not be placed now since the students have threatened to vandalise it.

Meanwhile, the students condemned the alternative mode of examination that has been suggested by some of the deans.

Two students -- Gautam Sharma and former JNUSU councillor Shashi Tripathy -- have been suspended for allegedly attacking the vice-chancellor at campus premises on Saturday, despite an inquiry pending against them, the JNUSU said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU students' union JNU Jamia Millia Islamia Aligarh Muslim University
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp