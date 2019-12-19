Citizenship Act stir: Congress seeks probe into violence at Seelampur, Jamia Millia Islamia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Condemning the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday evening, the Congress on Wednesday launched a two-pronged attack on BJP and the ruling AAP alleging that both parties had conspired to incite violence in Okhla and Seelampur.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra sought a probe by a sitting high court to unravel the truth. “The violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and Seelampur and reckless police attack on students and people was in complicity of BJP and AAP,” he said.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the BJP government at the Centre was a direct insult on the Indian Constitution. The silence of AAP on the amended act shows its complicity with the BJP,” he said.

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said “Residents of Okhla are angry with CM Kejriwal as damaged buses are still there after three days. They have not been removed from the roads. It shows AAP’s mindset,” he said.